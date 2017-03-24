London terror: US couple celebrating 25th wedding anniversary among victims

A Utah couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on a dream tour of Europe are among the victims of the London terror attack.

Kurt Cochran, 54, died after being thrown over Westminster Bridge onto a walkway beneath it when Isis terrorist Khalid Masood mowed him down in a Hyundai 4x4.

Cochran's 46-year-old wife Melissa was also struck. She lay frozen on the bridge among postcards from a toppled tourism stand with blood pouring from her head while strangers consoled her.

Melissa Cochran was taken to hospital where she is being treated for a broken leg and rib.

They were the first people hit when Masood, who died in hospital after being shot by police, embarked on his murderous path across the bridge where at least 10 more innocent pedestrians were hit.

A mother on her way to collect her children from school was also killed before the terrorist came to a stop at the Houses of Parliament, crashing the car into railings.

A policeman standing guard in New Palace Yard was stabbed and died at the scene.

Distraught family confirmed Kurt and Melissa Cochran's involvement in the atrocity yesterday, telling how they "ached" for the couple's children.

London was their final stop after a tour of other European destinations.

Continued below.

Related Content London terror attack: Married police officer one of four killed Who are victims of London terror attack: American tourist Kurt Cochran and mother Aysha Frade named alongside PC Keith Palmer Video Five dead and 40 injured in London attack

They had already visited Holland, Germany, Ireland and Scotland and were in the English capital to spend time with Mrs Cochran's parents who work there as missionaries for the Church of the Latter Day Saints.

They were due to return home to the US on Thursday.

"Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday's terrorist attack in London.

"Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our daughter and sister Melissa.

"They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday," Mrs Cochran's parents said.

Other relatives reeled from the news on social media.

"This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core. We will miss Kurt beyond words. We love you Kurt. RIP," said one.

Mr Cochran's sister-in-law paid tribute to him as a "hero" and his brother-in-law said: "Our hearts ache for her and their children in losing their loving companion and father. Please continue to pray for our family."

They are now fundraising on her behalf.

President Donald Trump eulogised Kurt Cochran as a "great American".

"My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends," he tweeted yesterday.

Kurt Cochran is among three victims who died in the attacks.

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

Aysha Frade, 43, was on her way to collect her daughters, aged 8 and 11, from school when she was hit and thrown under a bus and died.

Policeman Keith Palmer was stabbed by the terrorist in New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament.

A fundraising page launched for his family has reached nearly £130,000 ($232,000).

British Prime Minister Theresa May said of the 48-year-old father: "He was every inch a hero. And his actions will never be forgotten."

Isis claimed responsibility for the atrocities on Thursday.

Masood drove his 4x4 from the south end of Westminster Bridge

Trump said he spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Theresa May to express his condolences on Wednesday night.

- Daily Mail