First named civilian victim of Westminster attack Aysha Frade 'was picking up her children from school'

One of the victims of today's London terror attack has been named by Spanish reports as Aysha Frade, a 43-year-old British woman of Galician origin.

Frade was a married mother-of-two, according to Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia.

Her husband is believed to be called John A Frade.

The Daily Mail reports Frade's family are now travelling to London to join her loved ones in the capital.

According to reports, she was leaving work at the DLD college near the Westminster Bridge, where she was a department head and taught Spanish, when she lost her life in the attack.

She is believed to have been crossing the bridge to pick up her children aged eight and 11 from school.

She had always lived in London, La Voz reported, where her parents met.

Her father was of Cypriot origin and her mother was born in Betanzos in northwestern Spain.

According to La Voz the woman often spent her holidays with her family back in the town.

Her elder sisters run at a language academy in Betanzos and she has many other friends in the town.

Andres Hermida, a local councillor in Betanzos, said: "Betanzos has suffered a terrible blow because of the scourge of terrorism.

"Our most sincere condolences to the family of Aysha, a woman originally form Betanzos murdered in London."

A friend in Betanzos said: "She loved coming here and spending time with friends and relatives."

Tributes poured in on social media after friends learned of her death.

Ramon Tombo Bastida wrote: "Wonderful lovely woman. We will all sadly miss you. RIP Aysha."

Begonia Lopez Martinez said: "There is a new angel in the sky... One amazing, extraordinary angel... Going to miss you!!! RIP lovely & wonderful Aysha."

