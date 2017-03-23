8:09pm Thu 23 March
Arrests in Birmingham raid hours after London terror attack

Breaking

Several people have been arrested during an armed raid in Birmingham, which appears to be connected to the Westminster attack.

Dozens of police officers have been seen outside a home on Hagley Road, which has been cordoned off by police.

Sky News reporter Mark White said police won't confirm details about the raid for operational reasons.

But he said a source has told it it is connected to the terror attack in London.

Other roads in the area were closed during the raid but have now reopened.

More to come.

- Newstalk ZB

