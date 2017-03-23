London terror attack: Man caught taking selfie in front of victims

A passer-by who appeared to take photos with a 'selfie stick' in front of victims of the Westminster terror attack has sparked fury.

At least four people have died when a terrorist brought carnage to central London today, mowing down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and attacking police with knives in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

It is currently believed one attacker was involved, killing three people, including a policeman, and leaving at least 20 pedestrians and two other police officers seriously injured.

Witnesses said the aftermath was like a scene from a 'Hollywood disaster movie'.

But photos of casualties lying on the ground - before they got help - and people taking selfies at the scene have caused revulsion.

Referring to the man posing with for a selfie, one said: 'Sir you with the selfie stick, you need that shoving up your a***.'



One person said: 'Unbelievable, how could someone think that it's acceptable to do that.'

Parveen Agnihotri‏ commented: 'Shame on the people taking selfies rather than helping the injured. Seems like we've become a nation of uncaring self promotion.'

Kavita Cooper‏ said: 'Touched by the bravery of those that ran towards victims to offer help and support. Disgusted by those taking selfies.'

Another added: 'Unbelievable! Some people disgusting! Please track this sick individual down & shame him publicly at the very least!'

One said: 'What is wrong with some people man. No brains at all. Muppet.'

It followed similar outrage caused by people posing for selfies following terror attacks elsewhere.

Scotland Yard said the attack, which comes a year to the day after the terrorist atrocities in Brussels, is being treated 'as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise'.

At least 10 people were hit on Westminster bridge when a Hyundai 4x4 drove along the pavement, knocking down pedestrians before crashing into a fence below Big Ben.

One victim of the car attack was left floating face down in the Thames but was pulled from the river alive.

The terror suspect, an Asian man in his forties, then broke into the grounds of Parliament and stabbed a police officer before he was shot.

In the aftermath of the attack, the hundreds of people inside Parliament were warned to stay away from any windows before being evacuated.

Armed police from the Met's elite terror squad combed the estate to ensure it was secure keeping people in the 900-year-old Westminster Hall.

Prime Minister Theresa May was later seen being bundled into the back seat of her silver Jaguar surrounded by armed guards.

A counter-terrorism investigation is already under way, police said.

