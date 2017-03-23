London terror: MP who lost brother in Bali bombing tries to save stabbed policeman in Westminster attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A British MP whose brother died in the Bali terror attack tried in vain to save the life of a policeman who was stabbed just inside the gates of the parliamentary estate.

UK Foreign Minister Tobias Ellwood tried to give the officer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and stemmed the blood flow by applying pressure to the wounds. Ellwood, a former soldier, remained with the injured officer waiting for the air ambulance to arrive, which landed in Parliament Square.

He was later seen with bloodied hands talking to officers before returning to the Foreign Office.

The police later confirmed the officer died. He was stabbed when he confronted a man who had just mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and ran into the grounds of parliament.

A source close to Ellwood told the Telegraph: "[He] tried to give mouth-to-mouth and stem blood flow from multiple stab wounds to the officer until the chopper and medics arrived."

Ellwood has been Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office since July 2014, covering the Middle East and Africa brief. He has been an MP for Bournemouth East since 2005.

Photographs of Ellwood, dressed in a blue suit, helping medical staff and policemen treat the officer later emerged.

Ellwood lost his brother Jon in the Bali terror attack in October, 2002, which killed 202 people including 27 Britons.

He has previously talked about the difficulty in getting the body of Jon, who was a teacher, back from the country after the attack.

- Daily Telegraph UK