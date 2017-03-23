Live: London terror attack - At least four killed in Westminster Bridge car rampage

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

KEY POINTS - Man shot by police as he tries to access Palace of Westminster

- Attacker mowed down up to a dozen pedestrians on bridge

- At least dead and others 'catastrophically injured' in car rampage

- Woman pulled injured but alive from Thames

- Up to three police officers injured in London terror attack

At least four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster, mowing down pedestrians then stabbing a policeman before being shot by armed officers.

Witnesses described scenes of terror as the attacker was shot several times as he approached a second officer within yards of the Houses of Parliament.

More than 12 people are said to have been hit by a vehicle on the bridge after a 4x4 drove into pedestrians and cyclists before crashing into the gates of Parliament then running through the gates and stabbing the officer.

British port officials say they pulled a woman from the Thames River following the incident on Westminster Bridge.

The Port of London Authority says a female member of the public was recovered from the river, injured but alive.

The authority says it has closed the river between Vauxhall Bridge and Embankment while a major security operation is under way after a suspected terror attack at the Houses of Parliament in London.

The London Ambulance Service says it has treated at least 10 injured people on Westminster Bridge.

Ambulances, an air ambulance and a Hazardous Area Response Team were all sent to the scene.

One woman has been confirmed dead, and a body was seen lying in the yard of Parliament.

People began leaving the Houses of Parliament about two hours after the incident.

- Reporting: Wires

- NZ Herald