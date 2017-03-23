Live: Woman diesn, knifeman shot outside British Parliament

A policeman has been stabbed and his attacker shot by officers after a major terrorist attack at the UK Houses of Parliament that saw up to a dozen pedestrians hit by a car, leaving at least one woman dead.

The attacker mowed down several pedestrians as he drove a grey Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge before crashing it into railings then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.

Witnesses reported at least two bodies on the ground on Westminster Bridge and "one in the water". St Thomas' Hospital confirmed one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with "catastrophic" injuries.

The attacker was reportedly shot by police as he approached a second officer clutching his knife.

He left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to his victims on the bridge and at the gate.

Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out at around 2.45pm.

Sirens were heard rushing towards the scene from nearby Victoria Station.

Parliament Square silent other than police helicopter overhead. No movement, no sirens, just police securing the area. pic.twitter.com/hefaRt3Q28 — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 22, 2017

Two people were seen to be lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall and were believed to be the attacker and the stabbed police officer. The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident.

Immediately before the incident, a crowd of passers-by was seen running from the direction of Westminster Bridge and around the corner into Parliament Square.

Witness Rick Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab the policeman outside Britain's Parliament.

"We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out," he said.

"They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

"A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman."

Daily Mail political editor Jason Groves said he witnessed the scene from his office window and described the moment the assailant was shot.

"A guy comes through the vehicle entrance wielding something, towards a copper, the copper tumbles," he said.

"The man's running towards Westminster Hall, and then you've got a plain clothes copper comes running out.

"Not from the gate, but from the inside, shoots him once from maybe 10 or 15 yards away with a handgun, and then gets closer to him and shoots him again from over him and he doesn't get up."

Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate.

Press Association reporter Laura Harding, who was in Westminster at the time of the incident, said: "Everyone has been evacuated into Central Lobby, including a group of schoolchildren and kitchen staff.

"Around 15 schoolchildren aged around 10, with armed police coming through the lobby now. "The children are really calm, the teachers are comforting them."

- AAP