Family saw livestream of missing teen's sexual assault

A missing 15-year-old was sexually assaultd on Facebook Live, police say.

Deahvion Austin, from Chicago, was found by police hours after she was assaulted by several boys on the social media platform.

Police were told by the girl's mother, Stacey Elkins, that her uncle had found the footage. She had taken screengrabs of the disturbing content to show police.

"I just want her home," Elkins, told WGN. "I just want to make sure she's ok cause I know she's probably scared and embarrassed. I just want her back home."

A Chicago police chief spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, told the New York Post that the male suspects are juveniles.

Detectives are now working to build a timeline and corroborate information provided by the girl and her relatives.

She is now being treated at a hospital for the alleged sexual assault, Guglielmi told The Post in an email.

LOCATED: Deahvion Austin was found by 10th district officers. She is now at the Area with her mother & detectives are conducting interviews. https://t.co/1UEAiL0JYn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2017

"What's even more disturbing, more than the fact that they did this, there were so many people that saw this and they didn't pick up the phone and dial 911,"

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson told WGN.

"That's just not right and (we're) working on it and try to bring it to a successful resolution."

