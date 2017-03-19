5:46pm Sun 19 March
Man arrested outside White House after bomb claim

Image outside the White House. Photo / via Twitter
A motorist has been arrested outside the White House, after claiming to have a bomb.

The man has been arrested and is being questioned, and the car is being checked.

CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles said authorities appear to have everything under control.

"They're obviously being very cautious.

"I can tell you being down here, there's certainly an enormous law enforcement presence.

"However, there doesn't seem to be an urgent concern at this point.​"


