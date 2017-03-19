Man arrested outside White House after bomb claim

A motorist has been arrested outside the White House, after claiming to have a bomb.
The man has been arrested and is being questioned, and the car is being checked.
CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles said authorities appear to have everything under control.
"They're obviously being very cautious.
"I can tell you being down here, there's certainly an enormous law enforcement presence.
"However, there doesn't seem to be an urgent concern at this point."
#BREAKING A car drove up to a White House checkpoint- driver claimed to have a bomb. Area around WH closed off. pic.twitter.com/ooLZeADBUC— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 19, 2017