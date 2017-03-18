Smartphone footage shows a 'hero' citizen shooting and killing a man attacking a police officer

Dramatic footage shows a 'hero' citizen shooting and killing a man who was attacking a police officer.

The Sun reports video captured on mobile phones shows Ashad Russell firing three shots into armed suspect Edward Strother while he batters police officer Dean Bardes.

The officer, who was on patrol himself, had chased Strother for several miles in Estero in south west Florida before the pair clashed in the middle of a road.

Witnesses filmed as "Good Samaritan" Russell approached the pair with his gun drawn.

Bardes reportedly shouted: "Shoot him, shoot him," as Strother had him pinned to the ground.

Concealed weapons permit holder Russell let off three shots all of which hit the attacker.

Strother was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

The state attorney's office confirmed that the killing was justified as the life of the officer was in danger.

Lee County Sheriff's Office praised Russell's action hailing him as a 'hero'.

In a Facebook post, officer Mike Scott said: "Earlier this week, two heroes met on I-75 and while they had never met before, one would save the others life.

Continued below.

Related Content Paul Little: Making a supremacist sacrifice Your Views: Readers Letters Ali Williams cocaine scandal claims All Black's charity gig with Dan Carter, Richie McCaw

"Ironically, this was the first day in a while that Deputy Bardes was alone on patrol because as a Field Training Officer, he typically has a recruit riding with him to learn the business."

He heaped further praise on Russell, adding: "I thank the hero that recognised the imminent threat, rushed to Deputy Bardes' aid, and ultimately stopped that threat.

"In a day and age where race is a near instant focus for media and other pundits in police incidents, the fact is that this hero happens to be a man of colour who stopped another man of colour from further harming or killing a white cop..."

"...thereby reminding us that black lives matter, blue lives matter, and indeed all life matters."

While Russell's gun was taken as evidence it was immediately replaced by gun store Shooting Straight, Scott confirmed.

Not a single 911 call was reportedly made during the astonishing incident.

- news.com.au