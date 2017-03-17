Police take to Facebook to ask drunk man's friends where he lives so they can get him home safely

Be careful what you say in your Facebook group chat. Because there could be a police officer looking over your shoulder.

A group of friends in Wales found this out recently when one of their group, Cameron, was refused entry to a club because he was too inebriated.

He decided to call it a night and head home, but was picked up by concerned police officers as he stumbled about the streets.

Poor ol' Cameron was too drunk to remember his address, so the resourceful policeman crashed the group chat (via Cameron's account on his phone) and asked his friends for his address.

"Hello it's the police on Cameron's phone," he wrote. "He is very drunk and we are dropping him home.

He does not know what number Woodville Road he lives on."

One of the group, 20-year-old Lawrence Court from Cardiff University, posted the messages on Twitter, saying "so last night the police interrupted our group chat in the most spectacular way". The Tweet has since been liked 71,000 times and retweeted 23,000 times.

So last night the police interrupted our group chat in the most spectacular way pic.twitter.com/prA8HfJOu8 — Loaf (@Loafc7) March 14, 2017

The group gave the police officer Cameron's address, then started to question whether it was actually a policeman messaging them, or whether they were being pranked.

But because it's 2017, the police officer proved his identity with a selfie.

To which one of the group responded "f*** me dead, it's legit".

Because the cop is clearly a deadset legend, he also changed Cameron's name in the group to "Such a VIP he had a police escort."

Speaking with the Daily Mail about the unusual group chat intruder, Lawrence said: "My friend had a few too many drinks before a night out and was refused entry.

"On his stumble home he was found by the police who couldn't communicate with him so resorted to using his phone to find where he lives.

"The rest as on the photos, is history. I'm just impressed with the police force for taking him home and using their initiative to find the address. The police can get some stick but this shows another side to them."

He also confirmed to The Tab that Cameron's new chat name "Such a VIP he has a Police escort" will stay for "eternity".

