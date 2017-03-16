Mandi Mangas tells police her killer before dying from gunshot wounds

As she laying dying from a gunshot wound, Mandi Mangas was able to tell police her killer and that he had taken her baby.

Mangas, who less than 24 hours earlier had announced on her Facebook page that she was in a new relationship, was shot inside her father's home in Delta, about 48kms west of Toledo in Ohio. She had her baby, 18-months-old Winston with her.

Police arrived at the home to find Mangas, a nursing student, with a gunshot wound to her chest.

"Where's Winston?' she repeatedly asked.

"Her first thought was of her 10-month-old child, which led us to believe the child was not there," Delta Police Department Chief Nathaniel Hartsock told CBS News.

"We did search the house, and she did give us the name of Mr. Ramey."

James Ramey, the 27-year-old father of Winston and Mandi's former boyfriend, had fired several shots into the house and forced Mandi's stepmother into his car before driving off with Winston.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Winston and about five hours later Ramey was arrested at a traffic stop 242km away in Fulton, Indiana. Winston and Mangas's stepmother were also in the car, a black 2006 Chrysler Town and County mini-van.

"There were several calls that came in (from) people who had contact with Mr Ramey, so we were able to track him," said Hartsock. "With the size of the community, we did have multiple officers, here my department, working. But if it wasn't for assisting agencies, this would have been much slower process."



Detectives used mobile phone pings, together with tips from people who had contact with Ramey, to find the vehicle, which police stated Ramey had taken from a friend.

A friend of Mangas's said in a Facebook post that in the American summer of 2016, Ramey put a gun in Mangas's mouth when she was pregnant, heavy.com reported. The friend added that Ramey laughed as he was doing so.

WTOL reported that Mangas secured a protective order against Ramey in August 2016. He was charged at the time with aggravated menacing. Ramey reportedly said that he was planning to kill Mangas in her sleep if she left him. He violated the order last month when he made contact with Mangas.

Ramey was taken to Fulton County Jail in Indiana, where he was interviewed by an FBI agent.

He faced a judge in Fulton County, Indiana, and waived his rights and will be taken back to Ohio to be charged with charged with aggravated murder. That is defined in Ohio as an "intentional, pre-planned, and premeditated act." He could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. He is also to be charged with kidnapping.

Through tears, Mandi's father Mike Mangas said he was proud that her last thoughts and worries were with her son. Through the shock and grief of his daughter's death, Mike is relieved that his wife and grandson were found unharmed.

- news.com.au