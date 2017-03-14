Live: US President Donald Trump's tax return to be revealed

KEY POINTS MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says the network has obtained Donald Trump tax documents from 2005.

Trump's tax returns were a point of contention during the US election.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says the network has obtained Donald Trump tax documents from 2005.

While Trump claimed his tax returns were under audit, others wondered if there was a more sinister reason behind it.

In what would be the journalism scoop of the year, US network MSNBC says it is about to reveal US President Donald Trump's much talked about tax returns.

Host Rachel Maddow tweeted: "BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC."

That is 2pm NZT.

Trump's tax returns have been a major point of contention since he refused to release them during the presidential race last November.

Critics contend that the tax returns could be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump's links to Russia.

Journalist Josh Marshall‏ sounded a note of caution on Twitter, tweeting: "Worth remembering that Trump is majority or sole owner of literally hundreds of companies. Lots of 'Trump tax returns'."

Maddow has emerged as the favourite cable news host for liberal presidential resistors in the opening days of the Trump Administration, just as Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity is one for supporters or Keith Olbermann was the go-to television host for liberals in George W. Bush's second term.

Trump fascination has helped cable news programmes across the political spectrum defy the traditional post-presidential election slump, few as dramatically as Maddow's.

Her show's average audience of 2.3 million in February doubled its viewership over February 2016, in the midst of the presidential primaries, the Nielsen company said.

Continued below.

Related Content Donald Trump's son-in-law signs major Chinese deal Kiwi in the West Wing Christopher Liddell accused of ethics violation Video Mike's Minute: Trump delivering on promises

Her MSNBC show's viewership sank like a stone in the weeks following Trump's election, as depressed liberals avoided politics, and bottomed out over the holidays. Slowly, they re-emerged, becoming active and interested again.

Maddow has decided to cover the Trump Administration like a silent movie, so the show could pay more attention to what is being done rather than what is being said. The central focus is on connect-the-dots reporting about Trump's business interests and dealings with Russia.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

- additional reporting AP

- NZ Herald