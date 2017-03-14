Internet mocks Kellyanne Conway's latest remarks

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

US President Donal Trump's gaffe-prone top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has done it again.

The woman who gave us "alternative facts" has been roasted yet again for another rather stunning world salad on US television.

Conway has provided plenty of fodder for the internet's meme machine. Recently, a photo of her perched bizarrely on the couch in the Oval Office during a meeting became a viral sensation.

And her latest round of interviews has again provided the goods.

When she was asked during an interview with the Bergen Record about Donald Trump's allegation that the Obama administration bugged Trump Tower, she launched into a diatribe about the many ways the intelligence community can spy on people, and wasn't afraid to add a little imagination.

"You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets - any number of different ways - microwaves that turn into cameras etcetera," she said.

In a later interview with CNN, she tried to make light of her surveillance comments saying; "I'm not Inspector Gadget. I don't believe people are using their microwave to spy on the Trump Campaign. However, I am not in the job of having evidence. That's what investigations are for."

But for all the aspiring social media comics it was already out in the ether, and you can't stop the internet.

