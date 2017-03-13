Gable Tostee stirs social media with International Women's Day post

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

It's been a while since we heard from Gable Tostee, but he's back and causing controversy online.

The exonerated Gold Coaster stirred the pot on social media, wishing a happy International Women's Day to "all ma hoes".

Tostee, who changed his name to Eric Thomas, published the provocative post on Thursday.

The Gold Coast man was last year acquitted of the murder and manslaughter of New Zealand woman Warriena Wright, who fell to her death from his Surfers Paradise apartment balcony after the pair had met on Tinder.

Rather than shying away from the public eye, Tostee has fuelled his notoriety with regular provocative posts on his Facebook page, which boasts a following of more than 3000 people.

Last Thursday's venture was no exception, earning dozens of disparaging comments.

Tostee indulged in the backlash. When a follower threatened to send a screenshot to feminist writer Clementine Ford, he replied: "Go on, send it to the c***."

A follower who pointed out he was one day late with his message, posting it the day after International Women's Day. Tostee responded: "It's the thought that counts."

Tostee also liked a meme that was posted in response to his comment with the caption "Dat is a very sexist way to talk about deez b****es".

While some followers were offended, most praised Tostee for his "brilliant" and "hilarious" post.

Thursday's controversial comment was not the first example of the self-confessed playboy stirring trouble on social media.

In November last year, he signed up to an online discussion group devoted to his own case after it played out in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Tostee had been a prolific poster in bodybuilding forums where he published details of the night he and Wright spent together before her death. He had previously used the forums to boast of his previous conquests.

- news.com.au