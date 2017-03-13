Tourists David Taylor and Sara Connor convicted of killing Bali police officer

Australian Sara Connor has been found guilty and sentenced to four years' jail for her involvement in the death of a Bali policeman, after her boyfriend received six years.

Connor was found guilty of group violence causing death.

British DJ David James Taylor was earlier convicted of killing a Bali police officer and sentenced to six years in jail.

Taylor, 34, thanked the judges and said he would not appeal.

The sentence was two years less than that demanded by prosecutors and well short of the maximum 15 years he had faced.

The three judges found Taylor legally and convincingly guilty of committing group violence against police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied and battered body was found on a Kuta beach in the early hours of August 17.

Judges did not accept that Taylor was guilty of murder.

Taylor, known as DJ Nutzo, was supported in court by his parents John and Janet Taylor from the UK. His father is a Minister who was wearing his religious collar.

After the verdict, John Taylor, tearfully addressed the media: "We are immensely saddened and our hearts go out to to the widow of police officer Wayan Sudarsa and his family to whom we extend our deepest condolences."

"However, we do believe that our son David feared for his own life that night and his actions reflect that ... we are content with the sentence," Taylor said.

He said the family was indebted to the many people who had supported David and the family throughout the past seven months.

Taylor fought back tears as he spoke near the holding cell of the court where his son was being held.

Shortly after the verdict, Taylor consulted with lawyers and then told the judges: "I accept the charge, thank you" meaning he did not intend to appeal what many consider to be a very favourable verdict given the officer's violent death.

The judges found the aggravating factors to be that Taylor had concealed evidence of the crime and caused deep hurt to the victim's family.

In mitigation he was polite in the court, confessed, felt remorse and apologised to the victim's family.

Taylor's verdict was the culmination of a four and a half month trial during which Taylor repeatedly apologised for his actions.

He said his fatal attack on the police officer was self-defence and that at one stage during the fight with him on the beach that night he had feared for his own life as the officer pressed on this throat.

Judges, during the one hour verdict had summarised the evidence against Taylor, including the testimony of Connor about what happened on the night of the killing.

They also recounted the shock of the vicitim's widow, Ketut Arsini, in discovering her husband was dead. Ms Arsini immediately called her son who told her he was already at Sanglah Hospital morgue, where her husband's body was being held.

His cause of death was blunt force object to his head.

Connor and Taylor had faced three charges each - murder (unpremeditated), carrying a 15-year maximum, group violence causing death carrying 12 years and assault causing death with a seven-year maximum.

Taylor confessed his guilt from the beginning, admitting to bashing the officer over the head with his own binoculars, a mobile phone and a beer bottle.

He wrote a heartfelt letter of apology to the victim's widow, Ketut Arsini, one month after the killing, expressing his deep sorrow for what happened. And in court he confessed all, saying he was responsible but that his actions were in self-defence.

By contrast, Connor always denied guilt, saying she had nothing to do with the fight with the officer.

And that her only role was to try to separate her boyfriend and the officer from fighting, at one stage launching herself between the men.

Under Indonesian law, judges are required to take into account whether an accused has confessed and is remorseful and this part of the sentence considerations.

