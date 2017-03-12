Brotherly love after 'bad drug trip' sees Noah and Timothy Batz arrested

Well, this'll be an awkward conversation around the family dinner table.

Two brothers from Indiana stripped naked, "passionately" made out with each other and punched a woman in the face while on a crazy magic-mushroom-fuelled bender that landed them behind bars, news.com.au reported.

Noah Batz, 24, and Timothy Batz, 21, went berserk last Sunday (US time) after eating the "shrooms and running around an Indianapolis apartment complex", according to Fox 59.

"We knew it was something beyond just being drunk or high ... it was something heavy duty. Not a good batch of whatever he got," witness Aimee Payton told Fox.

The New York Post reports that court documents cite a witness saying she saw the brothers "grab onto each other's head and passionately begin making out with one another in front of the dumpster."

Another neighbour saw the nude men on top of each other outside, yelling "Look at us, look at us!"

As she walked toward her car, Noah ran after her and punched her in the face.

"He was extremely aggressive and then to hear later he punched somebody, it wasn't surprising with how agitated he was and he continued to get more and more agitated," Payton said.

The Batz brothers also threatened to kill the apartment complex's manager, as she was warning residents to stay away from them.

Noah and Timothy - who appeared battered and bruised in their mugshots - were charged with 17 counts, including public nudity, battery and resisting arrest.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.

- news.com.au