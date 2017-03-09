'Several injured' after 'axe-wielding man goes on the rampage in Dusseldorf train station'

A man wielding an axe went on a rampage in the central station in Dussledorf this morning.

It is believed that at least four people were injured during the attack and a victim was seen laying on the floor as paramedics rushed to their aid.

Two people have been arrested and squads of anti-terror police are now hunting a further two people in relation to the incident.

Detectives believe that pair have fled into the Dusseldorf city centre.

Earlier this evening a terrified passenger claimed on Twitter that a 'crazy man' attacked people in the station.

Bruno Macedo tweeted: "Man with axe chased by police in Dusseldorf. Station closed. I am in the train things look bad #police #terror."

Video: Further video from outside #Düsseldorf train station after a man with an axe attacked several people https://t.co/oRBGzkjiB6 pic.twitter.com/aP66ABU4Yx — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) March 9, 2017

Macedo added: "Stay away from #Dusseldorf train station crazy man with #axe on the lose .. :("

He later posted: 'Everyone is calm in the train. Tense but calm....#dusseldorf #breaking #terror

"Train is not stopping in #Dusseldorf #police closed the station . #terror #germany"

Video: Scene outside #Düsseldorf train station after a man with an axe attacked several people https://t.co/oRBGzkjiB6 pic.twitter.com/YWVKT3O7f2 — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) March 9, 2017

- Daily Mail