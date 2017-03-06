'Creepiest note ever' in lost purse

By Anna Fifield

Whoever wrote this note, sure know how to get their creep on.

When 25-year-old Hayley Minn from London lost her purse while on a boozy night out six weeks ago, she thought that would be the end of her valuables.

But instead of saying goodbye to the clutch and all that was contained within it, miraculously the purse was sent back to her in the post.

But instead of a simple, "Hey, found your purse - here it is", the letter was - as Ms Minn puts it, the "creepiest note ever".

"Dear Miss Hayley, How are you? Hoping you will be fine and well," the note started.

"I would like to inform you that I found your precious purse (looks like it) by Liverpool street (sic) station. Might you dropped it and looking for it."

At first the note is pretty standard. But then things take a turn for the worst.

"My whole intentions to go inside your purse was to look for your address or anything which can help me to send this thing to you nothing else but I found some naughty stuff as well - don't need to feel any embracement (sic) honestly I like those people who take extra care lol."



He's talking about condoms, according to The Mirror where Ms Minn is employed as a reporter.

"Kindly check all your belongings and if possible do let me know via email once you received it on funny.stud@xx.com"

The email address is one thing, but the note just gets worse.

"Just a piece of advice kindly look after yourself and all your belongings when you go out or allow someone else because you are one of the beautiful person I ever seen (I am sure in real you are more beautiful as compare to your picture).

"I wish if I can take you out sometime and spend time but I am sure you will definitely have someone in your life who is taking care of you very well otherwise allow me lol :)

"Have a good weekend. Please do not hesitate to contact me should you require anything or if you think I would be able to do anything for you.

"Enjoy every single moment of your life and enjoy as much as you can because you never know what is going to happen next :)"

Um, OK.

Signing off the letter with 'Your Secret Friend or Admirer lol', it is understood Ms Minn hasn't made contact with the funny stud.

- news.com.au