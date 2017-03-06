Silence in ghost town

Houses dot an empty landscape, standing as reminders of a village that existed before the Japan earthquake in March 2011.

The Ukedo district of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, is 7km from the nuclear plant, and was previously a fishing town with a swimming beach.

Locals had to evacuate.

Last month, fishing boats returned to the Ukedo fishing port for the first time in about six years.

Evacuation orders are scheduled to be lifted in some areas on March 31 but people still cannot live in the coastal area of Ukedo.

- NZ Herald