Mother expected to be charged with attempted murder after one son is mauled by dog and another is missing in Murray River

A mother is expected to be charged with the attempted murder of her 9-year-old son, as the search continues for her 5-year-old boy.

A NSW Police spokesman told reporters today the case was "just terrible" and that "it will rock the community of Australia".

"It is a terrible story. It is a sad story. It's a tragic story. Not only for the community, the police but especially the family. It's just terrible," he said.

Searchers continue to comb the Murray River in Moama, on the border of NSW and Victoria, today looking for the 5-year-old.

When asked what the chances were the five-year-old would be found alive, the spokesman said: "There is every chance.

We all live in hope".

However, he said searchers had not recovered any material from the riverbank, despite reports a small T-shirt was found.

The search began last night after the boy's brother, 9, was found with serious dog bite injuries about 7pm.

The police spokesman said neighbours found the boy and told police they had taken him to the hospital. Authorities realised the boy's mother and brother were missing and began a search of the river.

The mother, 27, presented herself to police at Echuca in Victoria about 10pm last night and was taken to Echuca Hospital to get treatment for a dog bite. She has since been released.

"The 27-year-old female was interviewed by Deniliquin detectives this afternoon and they are now preparing documents for her extradition and charge of attempted murder," he said.

He said the woman was a Deniliquin resident who had two sons.

The spokesman confirmed she had been released from jail about a month ago for "several serious offences".

Police spoke to the 9-year-old briefly last night.

"He required some surgery on the dog bits at this stage and of course, he is distressed.

He is a 9-year-old boy," the spokesman said.

It's also unclear what role the dog played in last night's events.

"It is very unclear at this stage as to what happened at the riverbank. The dog has been involved. The dog has bitten the 27-year-old mother and the 9-year-old. The actual circumstances are unknown."

About 25 to 30 searchers are combing the river for the missing 5-year-old from NSW and Victoria Police, SES and the rural bushfire service. Victorian Police divers have also been searching the river.

This is the dog involved in the terrible incident at #Moama. Owner says he was trying to save 9yo in river, not hurt him @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/v5J14aAzxp — Laura Spurway (@laura_spurway) March 3, 2017

The ABC reported earlier the mother was expected to be charged with murder but the police spokesman said any further charges would depend on the results of the search.

"It is devastating," the spokesman said. "My police are devastated. The community is."

In an earlier statement, Deniliquin commander Superintendent Paul Condon said "no other parties were being sought in relation to this matter".

"The dog belongs to a local family and police and emergency services were contacted by a local resident," Superintendent Condon said in a statement.

"Contrary to rumours, the dog was not set on the child. This has been an extremely traumatic scene for all the first responders involved and welfare support is being offered."

- news.com.au