Teenager in Singapore jumps to his death at a shopping mall after a Snapchat stunt went wrong

A teen jumped to his death over the weekend while trying to perform a risky stunt for a Snapchat video.

Johnathan Chow, 17, jumped over a railing at a Singapore mall, aiming to land on a ledge beneath him.

The ledge gave way and Chow fell to his death four floors below, according to the New York Post.

Chow had asked his friend Ruth to film the stunt.

"We both thought the ledge was made of concrete, but when he jumped, he fell straight through," Ruth said. "I knew it was dangerous, but before I could stop him, he already jumped over."

Surveillance video appears to show the two talking near the railing, and then Ruth reacting in horror as Chow leaps to his death.

"I swear I wanted to jump over too but I knew it was too late," she said.

- NZ Herald

