Trump to address Congress, faces Republicans and Democrats for first time

US President Donald Trump's speech to Congress today offers him the chance to reset, just over a month after his inauguration.

After a rocky beginning, pundits and the public will be watching to see if Trump can be conciliatory to those outside his supporter base.

Polls have shown that grassroots Republicans are supportive of the new leader, but Democrats and Independents are much less so. The RealClearPolitics.com poll average of his approval has 43.6 per cent in favour and 50.3 opposed.

So far, Trump's most notable actions have been to appoint a Supreme Court nominee, sign a brace of Executive Orders and pull the US out of the transpacific trade deal. He is yet to reveal specifics about the Republican plan to replace Obamacare. There are other plans - such as to spend millions on infrastructure and cut taxes - that are still sketchy.

Trump's new proposal to increase military spending at the expense of other departments is already facing resistance in Congress.

Astrid Silva, 28, an immigrant brought to the US illegally as a child, will give the Democratic response to Trump's speech in Spanish.

