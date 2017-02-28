8:24am Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

George W Bush demands answers from Donald Trump's team on Russia link

Former President George W. Bush says "we all need answers" on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government.

In an interview on NBC's Today show on Monday US time), Bush said he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary.

But Bush said: "I think we all need answers ... I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."

Asked if he supported Trump's controversial executive order on immigration, Bush said: "I am for an immigration policy that is welcoming and upholds the law."

The former Republican leader also defended the media's role in keeping leaders in check, saying a free press was "indispensable to democracy."

"We needed the media to hold people like me to account," Bush said. "Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power."

He added: "It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves."

President Donald Trump's controversial attacks on the media were discussed in the Today show interview. Photo / AP
President Donald Trump's controversial attacks on the media were discussed in the Today show interview. Photo / AP

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Feb 2017 08:24:58 Processing Time: 5ms