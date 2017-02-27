Lionel Patea pleads guilty to murdering Kiwi Tara Brown

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Warning disturbing content:

Lionel Patea has pleaded guilty to murdering Kiwi born woman Tara Brown.

Patea was set to go on trial today in Brisbane for the murder of Brown, his ex-partner.

About 40 of Brown's family and friends were in the courtroom this morning to hear Patea's last-minute plea change.

Brown's mother was sitting in the front row of the public gallery.

The court is now hearing details of Brown and Patea's relationship.

It has been revealed that Brown had left Patea after an altercation at Auckland International Airport as the pair were waiting to fly back to the Gold Coast after a trip home.

She spent time in a safe house and was "trying to get her life back together" and find a new home for her and her young daughter.

The day she was killed she dropped the little girl at daycare.

Little did she know Patea had earlier called the daycare centre to confirm that his child would be attending that day.

When Brown left the centre Patea followed her, chasing her at speeds of up to 200km/h before ramming her car off the road.

As Brown fled Patea she managed to call 000 - Australia's emergency services line.

Continued below.

Related Content Tara Brown murder: Trial for man accused of killing Kiwi mum set to begin Tara Brown murder accused charged with attack on paedophile Your Views: Readers' Letters

The court heard this morning that the 24-year-old could be "heard screaming for help".

"She was screaming that he is going to stab her," the prosecutor said.

Brown repeatedly yelled to the 000 operator where she was driving.

"Sounds of a crash can then be heard ... a short time later she can be heard in a very sub almost moaning tone saying 'help me, help me, help me'," said the prosecutor, explaining the call.

The 000 operator tried to get Brown to speak to her, but there was no response.

"Lionel stop ... Please help me," Brown was heard to day.

Sixteen "thumping sounds" could then be heard on the 000 call.

Then, another female shouting "what the f*** are you doing?".

Patea responded with "she's got my kid", then a further 13 thumping noises.

And then, silence.

- NZ Herald