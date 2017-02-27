United States teen arrested over brutal death and rape of his 20-year-old roommate

A 18-year-old is accused of brutally raping and killing his 20-year-old roommate before abusing her corpse.

Austin Lance Grammer was arrested in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, last week after police found Leslie Perry's dead body inside the home where they lived.

The teenager now faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, rape, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the Daily Mail reports.

He is being held at Benton County Jail where his bond has been set at US$150,000 ($208,300).

Authorities were called to the home following reports of a death on late on February 17.

Police arrested Grammer five days later following an investigation into the victim's death.

The pair are believed to have worked together at a local cafe.

Grammer, who was born and raised in Arkansas, moved to the Siloam Springs area three years ago. His father, stepmother, sister and brother-in-law live nearby, the Democrat Gazette newspaper reports.

Perry had attended school in Siloam Springs after moving with her family from Tifton, Georgia, where she was born.

Friends described her as a beautiful, sweet girl who was always willing to lend a hand.

"Leslie Perry you where a beautiful, young, sweet girl who never deserved this. We all love you and justice will be pursued," a friend wrote on Facebook.

Perry was an avid horse rider since the age of 2 and had competed in various horse shows, according to her obituary.

"She had a special way with horses and enjoyed spending time with them in the pasture," it read.

The 20-year-old had also played softball for many years.

Grammer is scheduled to face court on Thursday.

- Daily Mail