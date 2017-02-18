12:02pm Sun 19 February
Live: Donald Trump Florida rally

Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Florida. Photo / YouTube
President Donald Trump is hosting a live rally In Melbourne, Florida, his first such event since becoming President.

A supporter of President Donald Trump attending the president's rally in central Florida said she wishes that certain media outlets wouldn't be "so mean" to him, especially during news conferences.

A disabled veteran from Claremont, Florida, 60-year-old Cheryl Hall said she was a Trump campaign worker during the election.

As she waited for Trump at an airplane hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, Hall said she's not bothered by Trump's remarks about the media, though she knows some do tell the truth and others don't.

Hall also said that instead of always bringing up Russia, the news media should ask Trump about health care, taxes and jobs, issues that she calls her priorities and more important than Russia.

- AP

