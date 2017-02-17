Officials discover giant drug catapult on Mexico border

Border Patrol agents in Arizona have dismantled an enormous drug catapult that was being used to launch illegal drugs into the United States from Mexico.

Mexican authorities in the border town of Agua Prieta seized the enormous device on February 10, following a tip-off from the US Border Patrol.

Agents patrolling the region last week said they noticed a group of men who started to run away as soon as they saw the officials approaching.

When the officials got to the other side of the border fence, they discovered the catapult system attached to it, as well as two bundles of marijuana nearby.

The device seemed to be made out of square tubing and a heavy spring welded together, with ropes tied around different parts of it.

According to a Customs and Border Protection statement, it was "powerful enough to sling two bundles of weed - weighing a combined 47 pounds (21kg) - into the United States from Mexico".

Officials said they later dismantled the device - but not before taking a photo of it, which they lightheartedly posted on social media:

There were no reported arrests associated with the incident.

This certainly isn't the first time an instance like this has occurred.

In September last year, Mexican authorities discovered and seized a van that had been modified to be used as a drug catapult.

It reportedly had an air compressor, a gas engine, storage tank and three-metre metal tube likened to a "homemade bazooka".

Apparently it's true that drugs can make people more creative!

