Eerie photo of bridge where Indiana girls were murdered posted four years ago by tragic Mum

An eerie photograph of the old train bridge where the two Indiana girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German were abducted and murdered was posted four years ago on Facebook by Abigail's mother.

Anna Williams has featured the photograph on her Facebook page where friends are posting tributes following the murders of 13-year-old Abigail and Liberty, 14.

But Mrs Williams first posted the photograph in September 2012 and discussed with friends on Facebook how pretty the historic bridge was, although it was "a bit of hike back" home.

Anna William's daughter and friend, known as Abby and Libby, vanished after being dropped off on the abandoned railroad bridge at 1pm on Monday for a hike.

The old wooden structure crosses Deer Creek in the two eighth grader's home town of Delphi, 135km northwest of the state capital, Indianapolis.

At 6.49pm on Monday, Anna Williams wrote a panicky post on Facebook for anyone who had seen the girls to "please contact myself or the sheriff's department immediately! The girls haven't been in contact for about three hours!!!!".

Around midday on Tuesday, after police and volunteers had resumed their search from the night before, the girls' bodies were found 800m from the bridge.

On Wednesday night, Indiana Police released a photograph of a man walking on the bridge around the time of the girls' disappearance.

Known as the Monon High Bridge Trail, the historic 126-year-old structure is Indiana's second highest bridge and part of a nature trail system around Delphi.

Anna Williams posted a photo of the bridge in September 2012, saying it was "really pretty most times of the year", although not so much at that time "considering the wind".

Mrs Williams' Facebook page shows a happy and loving young mother leading a normal life in small town Indiana.

Her page is full of shared recipes, poems and family pictures with her friends before tragedy struck.

The last photograph of Abigail Williams alive, on the old train bridge, was posted by Libby German on Snapchat at around 2pm on Monday.

Friends and strangers have flooded Anna Williams' Facebook page with messages of love and support.

One woman, Dawn Staples, posted an "angel" picture of the two girls with wings and the Monon High Bridge Trail sign which says "Trail open dawn to dusk. Please leave trail ready for others to enjoy".

Behind the image of the girls the old wooden bridge stretches up to the sky.

Indiana Police have not announced whether the man in the released images is a suspect.

