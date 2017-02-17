Watch live: US President Donald Trump: 'I inherited a mess, a mess'

US President Donald Trump speaks about the military, Isis and other issues during a White House news conference.

US President Donald Trump is expected to face questions about Russia, his national security adviser's ouster, intelligence leaks and other issues at a White House news conference this morning.

Trump announced the hastily arranged appearance at a breakfast meeting with some of his staunchest House supporters, one day after he held a joint news conference with Israel's leader.

It also comes a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, Trump's original choice for labour secretary, withdrew from consideration after losing support among Republican senators whose votes were critical to his winning confirmation.

Puzder withdrew after it was revealed that he once employed a housekeeper who was not authorised to work in the US.

Trump opened today's "listening session" with House members by saying he would announce a replacement labour secretary candidate at the news conference.

"The man I'll be announcing for labour is a star, great person," said Trump, who has blamed Senate Democrats for complicating the confirmation process for several of his Cabinet nominees.

Trump is also expected to soon name a new national security adviser following this week's ouster of Michael Flynn, who misled Vice President Mike Pence about Flynn's contacts with Russia.

At yesterday's news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump blamed the media and "illegally leaked" intelligence information for Flynn's downfall.

The White House has said Trump asked for Flynn's resignation because Flynn had misled Pence over his dealings with Russia and whether he had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the US before Trump's January 20 inauguration. Flynn previously had denied those conversations to Pence and other top officials.

Trump appeared yesterday to side with his former aide, saying it was "really a sad thing that he was treated so badly".

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Today he warned in a pair of tweets that "low-life leakers" of classified information will be caught. As journalists were being escorted out of the breakfast meeting, Trump responded to a reporter's question on the subject by saying: "We're going to find the leakers" and "they're going to pay a big price."

Vice Adm. Robert Harward, Trump's top pick to succeed Flynn, was expected to be at the White House later today.

