Woman suspected of killing Kim Jong Nam caught on CCTV

A woman carrying a Vietnamese passport has been arrested over the death of Kim Jong Nam, as North Korea objected to an autopsy being performed on the body of the slain man.

Malaysian police confirmed Doan Thi Huon, 28, was arrested after being positively identified from CCTV footage. They confirmed she was alone at the time of the arrest.

It's unclear whether she is the woman in the white 'LOL' jumper captured on CCTV images and circulated by police. Eyewitnesses to the death said two women fled the scene in a taxi.

CCTV pictures taken from #Malaysia airport showing one of the two women suspected to have killed Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of Kim Jong-Un. pic.twitter.com/otcjrvjYts — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) February 15, 2017

It comes as North Korean government officials reportedly objected to an autopsy being performed on the body of Kim Jong Nam.

Malysian officials aware of the discussions said North Korea requested the body be returned immediately, however no decision has been made. Police said they are looking for a "few" foreign suspects in addition to the Vietnamese woman already being questioned.

The half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un died after reportedly being targeted with a chemical spray in the airport at Selangor, near Kuala Lumpur.

Continued below.

Related Content Why Kim Jong-un's playboy brother had to go North Korean leader's half-brother killed in Malaysia in possible poison attack, police say Tensions high after North Korea missile test

Details about the killing remain unclear but South Korea's spy agency said it was believed to be a North Korean operation due to Kim Jong-un's "paranoia" about his brother.

Malaysian investigators are scouring surveillance video for clues as to what happened in the extraordinary death that comes after a purge of many top level officials in South Korea, including Kim Jong-un's uncle, Jang Song Thaek, who was killed in 2013.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, was believed to have been in a shopping concourse on route to a flight to Macau when he died. While he was originally tipped as a potential successor to his father, Kim Jong Il, he had left the country and spent time living in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

In 2001 he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland. He was also renowned for having a playboy lifestyle and attended international schools in Russia and Switzerland.

A Malaysian police statement confirmed the death of a 46-year-old North Korean man whom it identified from his travel document as Kim Chol, born in Pyongyang on June 10, 1970.

- with Wires

- news.com.au