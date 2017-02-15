Two girls are found dead after posting final photo on Snapchat in Indiana

By Kaileen Gaul

Two bodies were found in the search of two 13-year-old girls on a riverbank just hours after they posted a final eerie photo online while hiking in Indiana.

Police have not formally identified the bodies as Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

For now they are just saying two bodies were found Mondayafternoon near where the girls went missing along Deer Creek and said they suspect foul play, the Daily Mail reports.

However, people were posting their condolences on Williams' mother's Facebook page and police have "scaled back" the search for the girls.

The bodies were discovered less than 1.6 kilometres away from the Monon High Bridge, about 124km north-west of Indianapolis, where they were dropped off by family members on Sundayand were supposed to be collected later.

Both of the girls' cellphones either died or were powered off.

Last night, German's grandfather Mike Patty said: "The cellphone has been pinging around town, and here there is a cellphone tower, but the ping was last noted around five to six hours ago. And they say the phone is now dead."

The bridge is something of a local beauty spot in Carroll County and is where the final picture of Abigail Williams was taken by Liberty German, hours before they were reported missing.

Foul play is suspected but police have yet to comment on how the victims died. They also wouldn't comment on the extent of their injuries because of how early it is in the investigation.

Continued below.

Related Content Hawke's Bay drug bust leads to 20 arrests Emily Yahr: Mariah Carey and her backup dancer romance: Has any reality TV plot ever looked so scripted? Your views: Readers letters'

Police did not disclose in a press conference if there were any suspects or persons of interest at this point.

Right now it is considered a "death investigation" and is not classified as a homicide.

German's photo of Williams on Snapchat on Sunday is the last documentation of the girls.

"We're just praying for their safe return. I'm upset and confused. Obviously, very distraught. I'm just worried."

"All I want to do is have the girls get home safe," Patty said.

Assistant Delphi Fire Chief Curtis Borden told the station the girls were discovered this morning but that it was "not good."

Williams and German were supposed to be picked up where they were dropped off a few hours later but never showed up.

Police said that family members dropped them off but it is not clear if it was a parent of either girl, or a sibling.

When the girls first went missing on Sunday local TV reported no foul play was suspected based off of the details the family gave police.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said in a written release yesterday: "Based on information learned from friends and family members, police do not suspect foul play and have no information to believe the girls are in any kind of danger, other than being exposed to outside elements"

Anna Williams, Abigail's mother, said: "I'm getting scared now. It's getting cold and they've been out a long time. I don't know what time they ate last."

Police, firefighters and volunteers searched the area until around midnight Sundayand restarted the search when it became light outside the next day..

- Daily Mail