Hitler lookalike arrested by Austrian police

A Hitler lookalike in Austria has been arrested and charged with glorifying the Nazi era.

Harald Zenz, 25, reportedly went by the name "Harald Hitler" when he introduced himself to people at bars.

He ported the side-parting and distinctive half-moustache associated with Adolf Hitler, and was also spotted in a local bookstore browsing through World War II magazines.

Zenz was arrested by authorities after he was seen having his photo taken outside the home Adolf Hitler first lived in.

It's illegal to glorify Hitler or Nazis in Austria, as it is in Germany. In France, waving a flag with a Nazi swastika on it can get you arrested.

"It is definitely not a carnival joke or an art project," a police spokesman told the BBC. "The young man knows exactly what he is doing,"

Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn, then part of Austria-Hungary, in 1889.

Austria's Parliament voted in December to buy the three-storey house where the dictator was born, which the Government has rented since 1972 to control how it is used.

Glorifying Hitler or the Nazis is a crime in Austria, which Nazi Germany annexed in 1938.