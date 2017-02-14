President Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns

National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Flynn's departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president's senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

Two people familiar with the situation say the Justice Department warned the Trump administration about Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia.

One of the people says the Justice Department told the administration there was a discrepancy between what the White House was saying publicly about Flynn's contacts and the facts of what occurred.

The person says the Justice Department was concerned that Flynn could be in a compromised position.

Breaking: text of Flynn's resignation letter pic.twitter.com/KGue1cJFzL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 14, 2017

A Trump administration official says the White House has been aware of the Justice Department warning for "weeks." That official would not say if the president had been briefed on the matter.

The two people were not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported the communications with the Justice Department.

The White House had said Flynn had contacted the ambassador in December for a Christmas greeting, but this account was challenged by recordings of the conversation by an intelligence agency.

Sally Yates, the then-acting US attorney general, told the White House late last month she believed Flynn had misled them about the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador, current and former US officials told the Washington Post on Monday (US time).

She said Flynn might have put himself into a compromising position, possibly leaving himself vulnerable to blackmail, the officials said. Yates was later fired for opposing Trump's temporary entry ban for people from seven mostly Muslim nations.

Flynn had told Pence he had not discussed US sanctions against Russia with Russian officials in the weeks before Mr Trump took office on January 20, prompting Pence to defend him in subsequent television interviews.

- AP and agencies