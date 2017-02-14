1:32pm Tue 14 February
President Donald Trump's apparently awkward meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo / AP
President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Monday (local time)

After last week's debacle handshake with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and that awkward phone call with Malcolm Turnbull, the internet waited with bated breathe to see the results of president's first face-to-face interaction with his Canadian neighbour.

He didn't disappoint.

This was, of course, a candid moment but the look on Trudeau's face is priceless.



The photograph is a veritable banquet of hand-size-joke opportunities.


The leaders are meeting up to discuss US-Canadian relations and "the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders."


At least there are women in the room this time.

- NZ Herald

