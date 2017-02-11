7:20am Sat 11 February
$87 million of cocaine found washed up on English beach

The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth. Photo / File
British police say 794 pounds (360 kilograms) of cocaine with a street value of up to 50 million pounds ($NZ87 million) has washed up on beaches in eastern England.

The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth, 220 kilometres northeast of London.

Matthew Rivers, from the crime agency's border investigation team, said that police, border officials and coast guards are investigating how the bags ended up on the beaches. He said "it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination."

Norfolk Police Superintendent Dave Buckley said members of the public should contact the force if they find any more bags of drugs.

- AP

