11:23pm Fri 10 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

French police thwart alleged terrorist attack

French anti-terrorism forces have arrested four people. Photo / AP
French anti-terrorism forces have arrested four people. Photo / AP

The Paris prosecutor's office says French anti-terrorism forces have arrested four people, including a 16-year-old girl, and uncovered a makeshift laboratory with the explosive TATP.

The arrests Friday were in the Montpellier area of southern France.

The prosecutor's office said around 70 grams of TATP were seized.

The explosive, which can be made from readily available ingredients, was used in the November 2015 attack in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels.

A Paris police official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the unfolding investigation, said one of the suspects was believed to be planning a suicide attack.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 10 Feb 2017 23:24:20 Processing Time: 13ms