German town stops playing kids' song after vegan complains

A town in Germany has stopped playing a popular children's song about a fox who steals a goose after a complaint from a vegan.

Limburg an der Lahn's town spokesman Johannes Laubach told the DPA news agency on Thursday that a local woman had asked the mayor to remove the tune from the town hall's mechanical carillon.

Laubach said the mayor had temporarily granted her request.

The carillon — a series of bells — has a repertoire of 33 tunes, including 15 German children's songs, that are played several times a day.

The Frankfurter Neue Presse newspaper reports the woman was upset by being reminded of the song's words — "the hunter's going to get you with his gun," rather than by the fox's theft of the goose.

An animated version of the well-know German children's song: