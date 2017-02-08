Married mother admits to sexual abuse of seven schoolboys,

A married mother has admitted having 'striptease sex' with a string of schoolboys.

Amanda Tompkins was due to stand trial accused of ten counts of sexual and physical abuse against seven boys under the age of 16, the Daily Mail reports.

But the 39-year-old admitted having sex and performing sex acts with her victims - knowing they were underage - for months at her home in Bletchley in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The 39-year-old's upcoming trial by jury was abandoned as she admitted 10 counts of sexual and physical abuse on seven boys aged under 16 years.

Tompkins was visibly distressed as she paused before admitting each count when she appeared before Judge Francis Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Unemployed Tompkins could now face a lengthy jail sentence after she admitted carrying out 'striptease sex' with two groups of underage boys just weeks before she was due to start a 10-day trial starting on February 20.

She twice invited three boys into her bedroom where she would have sex and perform sex acts with them.

She also attempted sexually assaulting another boy and had sex with one of the group alone in her living room on separate occasions in February.

Two months later she twice invited three other boys to her bedroom and had sex with them again on or around May 7.

She also admitted trying to engage in sexual activity with one of the group.

Tompkins has been remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing.

She admitted seven counts of sexual activity with a child, one of attempted sexual activity with a child, one of attempting to sexually assault a child and one of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Her defence barrister, Peter De Feu, failed to convince the judge to grant her bail after the court heard she had sex with different groups of boys in her bedroom or her living room at her home from February to May last year.

The charges of attempting to sexually assault and common assault against one of the boys, which she denied, were said to have happened on the same occasions but the disputed charges were ordered to lie on her file.

Prosecutor Kim Preston agreed to let one other count of sexually assaulting a boy in February to remain on her file.

Tompkins was remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing before Judge Sheridan on March 31.

