French boy, 5, found dead after he was allegedly punished for wetting the bed

Pictures have emerged of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead after allegedly being made to run "several kilometres" as punishment for wetting the bed.

The child, named Yanis, was found close to a canal near his home wearing just his underwear, according to the Daily Mail.

He had suffered a broken nose, and is believed to have died after a cardiac arrest.

The tragedy happened in Aire-sur-la-Lys, near St Omer in northern France, were Yanis' stepfather is believed to have made the little boy run in the middle of the night on Sunday as punishment for wetting the bed.

The devastated auntie of the 5-year-old boy has posted a tribute to him online.

Yanis' aunt, Shpetim Xhafa, wrote in a Facebook tribute: "Rest in peace my love."

The boy's 22-year-old mother and 30-year-old stepfather have been arrested and are also being questioned about allegations Yanis was physically abused.

French police are said to be working on the theory that the boy was punished by his parents for wetting his bed.

The pair reportedly called an ambulance after finding him unconscious nearly 200m from their home.

Prosecutor of Saint-Omer, Patrick Leleu, said the boy was "forced to run over a distance of several kilometers along the La Lys canal".

He added: "A child of 5 years died in suspicious conditions as to the explanations that have been given, with a medical reason not established at this time.

"The suspicious conditions of this death led us to put the parents in custody on suspicion of violence causing death."

A police spokesman told Le Parisien: "The investigation must determine whether the child died of cold, if this is the result of a fall, or a case of abuse."

