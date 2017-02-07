Amanda Knox insists she'll never change her name to avoid abuse from the public

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Amanda Knox, who was convicted but later cleared of the brutal murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Italy, has vowed never to changed her name.

Knox is known all over the world because of the notorious killing, for which she spent four years in jail but was later acquitted.

Kercher, who was 21, was sexually assaulted, had her throat slashed and was stabbed 47 times in 2007 in Perugia.

Speaking on a podcast, she said many had suggested she adopt another name to escape the attention her name has attracted.

She said: "People told me all the time, 'You should just change your name so you don't have to deal with it."

"But it's like, you know what, no. There's nothing wrong with being Amanda Knox. Amanda Knox didn't do anything. I'm a good person."

She made the comment on the Wrongful Conviction podcast by judicial reform campaigner Jason Flom.

A documentary about Knox, released on Netflix in September, gives her account of the murder and its aftermath, and she said it had changed people's minds about her.

Knox stated: "People were saying sorry to me for jumping to conclusions about me, and I never expected that to happen."

And she added: "I'd come to peace with the idea that unless you met me, you probably hated me."

She was sentenced to 26 years behind bars, but acquitted in 2015 because DNA evidence was found to be faulty.

Ivorian Rudy Guede was found guilty of Meredith's murder.

Last month an Italian court refused to review Guede's conviction.

Lawyers for Guede, who was convicted after a fast-track trial in 2008, had presented the court with a deposition arguing that the terms of the 2015 acquittal of Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito made their client's conviction unsafe.

- Daily Mail