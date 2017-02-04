US President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' temporarily blocked by judge

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A federal judge in Seattle has granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking US President Donald Trump's recent executive order barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States.

The judge's order represents a major challenge to the Trump administration, which is expected to immediately appeal.

The judge declined to stay the order, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted immediately.

The challenge was brought by the state of Washington and later joined by the state of Minnesota.

The Seattle judge ruled that the states have legal standing to sue, which could help Democratic attorneys-general take on Trump in court on issues beyond immigration.

The decision came on a day that attorneys from four states were in courts challenging the executive order.

Trump's administration justified the action on national security grounds, but opponents labelled it an unconstitutional order targeting people based on religious beliefs.

Earlier on Friday, a federal judge in Boston on Friday declined to extend a temporary restraining order that allowed some immigrants into the United States from certain countries despite being barred by US President Donald Trump's recent executive order.

Also on Friday in Virginia, a federal judge ordered the White House to provide a list of all people stopped from entering the United States by the travel ban.

