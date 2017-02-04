9:16am Mon 6 February
Sweden's 'feminist government' takes swipe at Trump

Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister has posted on Facebook an all-woman photo including herself signing a proposal for the country's new climate law - a photo many online commentators have taken as a direct swipe at Donald Trump.

The picture shows Isabella Lovin seated in front of the document surrounded by seven female members of her staff.


Swedish media say it resembles photos of US President Donald Trump in the Oval office surrounded by his male advisers.

Lovin said the picture was to show "we are afeminist government," leaving it "to the observer to interpret the photo".

The Swedish government describes itself on its website as "feminist," putting "equality between women and men at the heart of national andinternational work."

While Donald Trump has been criticised for the low level of female representation in his proposed cabinet, Sweden has 12 female ministers and 12 male ministers.

- AP

