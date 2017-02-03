French soldier opens fire on man armed with knife who was trying to enter the Louvre musuem in Paris

Breaking

The Louvre art gallery in Paris has been evacuated, amid reports a French soldier opened fire after being attacked.

It is believed a man armed with a knife tried to enter the famous landmark with a suitcase, and tourists have reported that a number of shots were fired.

After being refused entry, he pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier, according to sources at the scene.

Streets around the Louvre in the French capital have been evacuated, and it has been branded a 'serious security incident' by the Ministère Intérieur on Twitter.

Reuters reports that the man was trying to get into the museum's underground shop, according to a police source.

Soldiers patrolling as part of France's ongoing State of Emergency stopped the man getting into the building shortly after 9am.

'He was carrying a suitcase and was refused access,' said a police source at the scene. 'The man immediately withdrew a knife, and attacked.

'It was at this moment that a soldier used his weapon to disable the men, who was wounded. The area has been evacuated.'

Pictures purportedly taken inside the Louvre and posted on social media shows groups of children cowering as the attraction went into lockdown.

The drama unfolded next to the Carrousel du Louvre - a vast underground shopping centre built into the museum complex.

The huge former royal palace in the heart of the city is home to the Mona Lisa and other world-famous works of art but also a shopping complex and numerous exhibition spaces.

It is always packed with thousands of tourists from all over the world, all of whom have their bags inspected before entry. By 11am, the entire area was shut down, as hundreds of extra soldiers and police flooded into the area.

'We've been told to leave - it's very frightening,' said John O'Shea, a 52-year-old Canadian who was with his wife and young son.

'Everybody is talking terrorism, but we really don't know what's going on. Apparently a number of shots were fired.'

A police union official, Luc Poignant, told BFM-TV an attacker assaulted the soldier and that the area was now being evacuated and secured.

Paris is on a high state of terrorist alert following murderous attacks by Islamic State operatives in 2015.

On November 13 2015, 130 people were murdered in a single night of violence which included attacks on the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert venue and cafés and restaurants.