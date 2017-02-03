Teen can pop his eyes out like no other

By Rebekah Scanlan

A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan has has become an internet sensation after showing off his 'eye popping' skills.

Ahmed Khan possesses a bizarre talent - managing to pop his eyes out beyond eye sockets by over 10 mm.

Khan, who studies at a local school in Lahore, discovered his unique ability to pop eye last year.

"Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out. I thought I had damaged my eye or something but realised it did not cause any harm to my eye," said the 14-year-old.

"I tried popping the other eye out and I was successful. This seemed fun and after trying a couple of times I got used to it."

The school goer's eye popping videos have become an instant hit on social media sites in Pakistan. He was interview on a TV show as well.

Though, he is immensely popular in his school because of this unique talent, many kids are scared of Ahmed.

"Many younger kids in school run away when they see me. They are scared of my eye popping," he said.

"Even the girls in school get scared. They think that my eyes will fall out into my hands or something."

Ahmed is now 'eyeing' a place in the record books.

"Once I had mastered the art of popping eyeballs at will, I was told by my friends about Guinness Book of World Records. That day it became my aim to break the record," he said.

Ahmed is aware that the record for popping eyeballs to the maximum belongs to Kim Goodman from the US.

He said: "My eye popping is way better than the American woman who owns the record and I can break her record anytime."

Ahmed's ophthalmologist initially suggested he stop the bizarre habit but after seeing his expertise proptosis first hand, he has now encouraged Ahmed to go after the Guinness Record.

He said: "I have never visited an ophthalmologist for my vision. God has given me this talent so I am sure he would take care of my eyes too.

"Only when I do the eye stunts for long, my eyes become a little watery but otherwise I have no problems in popping my eyes out."