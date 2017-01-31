Justice head tells staff not to defend Trump order

By Julie Pace

Acting Attorney-General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Donald Trump's controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

She declared today that she was not convinced that the order was lawful.

Her directive was likely to be temporary, given that Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney-general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy.

Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

Still, Yates' abrupt decision deepened the chaos surrounding Trump's order.

At least three top national security officials - Defence Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Rex Tillerson, who is awaiting confirmation to lead the State Department - have told associates they were not aware of details of directive until around the time Trump signed it.

Leading intelligence officials were also left largely in the dark, according to US officials.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said that despite White House assurances that congressional leaders were consulted, he learned about the order in the media.

The fallout was immediate: Friction between Trump and his top advisers and a rush by the Pentagon to seek exemptions to the policy.

The White House approach also sparked an unusually public clash between a president and the civil servants tasked with carrying out his policy.

A large group of American diplomats circulated a memo voicing their opposition to the order, which temporarily halted the entire US refugee programme and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.

In a startling combative response, White House spokesman Sean Spicer challenged those opposed to the measure to resign.

"They should either get with the programme or they can go," Spicer said.

The blowback underscored Trump's tenuous relationship with his own national security advisers, many of whom he met for the first time during the transition, as well as with the government bureaucracy he now leads.

While Trump outlined his plan for temporarily halting entry to the US from countries with terror ties during the campaign, the confusing way in which it finally was crafted stunned some who have joined his team.

Mattis, who stood next to Trump during Friday's signing ceremony, is said to be particularly incensed.

A senior US official said Mattis, along with Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford, was aware of the general concept of Trump's order but not the details.

Tillerson has told the president's political advisers that he was baffled over not being consulted on the substance of the order.

US officials and others with knowledge of the Cabinet's thinking insisted on anonymity in order to disclose the officials' private views.

Trump's order pauses America's entire refugee programme for four months and indefinitely bans all those from war-ravaged Syria.

Critics dispute the President's assertion that the policy is needed to keep Americans safe, noting that recent acts of extremist violence have been carried out either by US citizens or by individuals whose families weren't from the nations singled out in the order.

The President has privately acknowledged flaws in the rollout, according to a person with knowledge of his thinking. But he's also blamed the media - his frequent target - for what he believes are reports exaggerating the dissent and the number of people actually affected.

Trump has also said he believes the voters who carried him to victory support the plan as a necessary step to safeguard the nation. And he's dismissed objectors as attention-seeking rabble-rousers and grandstanding politicians.

- AP