'Why is this happening here? This is barbaric': Five dead in mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the shooting at a Quebec mosque which reportedly killed five people is a "terrorist attack on Muslims".

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Trudeau said in a statement.

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

I've just spoken with Premier @phcouillard and am being briefed by our officials. We have offered any & all assistance needed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Quebec police on the scene said there had been fatalities and that two people had been arrested.

"There are many victims ... there are deaths," a Quebec police spokesman told reporters.

A witness said a heavily armed police tactical squad was seen entering the mosque.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch raw video: Shooting at Quebec mosque William Yan safely returns to New Zealand after fraud trial in China Sideswipe: January 17: The truth about women

Police spokesman Etienne Doyon declined to say whether there was still a gunman inside the mosque.

Police later tweeted: "The situation is under control."Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers.

He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.

The shooting comes after Canada said it would offer temporary residency permits to travellers stranded in the country by US President Donald Trump's order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, the immigration minister says.

Like France, Quebec has struggled at times to reconcile its secular identity with a rising Muslim population, many of them North African emigrants.

In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the cultural centre.Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years.

The face-covering, or niqab, became a big issue in the 2015 Canadian federal election, especially in Quebec, where the vast majority of the population supported a ban on it at citizenship ceremonies.

5 killed after gunmen open fire in #Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Witness says 3 gunmen fired on about 40 people. pic.twitter.com/ryjqXYj07J — William (@willziz) January 30, 2017

- AAP