Donald Trump and Theresa May walked hand in hand at the White House today as they hailed a resurgent Special Relationship - and he insisted Brexit would be "wonderful".

The President said he was "honoured" by May's visits and that relations between the two long-standing allies had never been stronger, as the leaders held a press conference at the White House.

May announced that the Queen has invited Trump for a state visit to the UK - and also signalled he had reassured her about America's commitment to NATO.

The Prime Minister has become the first world leader to visit the new commander-in-chief, sealing their fledgling alliance with a warm handshake.

And Trump said the meeting renewed Britain and America's "military, cultural, financial and political bond".

Opening their first press conference together, Trump said he was honoured to have May as his first foreign leader to visit.

He said: "I am honoured to have the Prime Minister here for our first official visit from a foreign leader.

"It is our first visit so a great honour.

"The special relationship between our two countries has been one of the great forces in visor for justice and for peace and by the way, my mother was born in Scotland - Stornoway, which is serious Scotland.

"Today the United States renews our deep bond with Britain, from the military, financial, cultural and political.

"Together America and the Kingdom are abrasion for prosperity and the rule of law."

May said: "I'm delighted to be able to congratulate you on what was a stunning election victory.

"As you say the invitation is an indication of the strength and importance of the special relationship that exists between our two countries - a relationship based on the bonds of history, of family, kinship and common interests.

"And in a further sign of the importance of that relationship I have today been able to convey Her Majesty the Queen's hope that President Trump and the first Lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year and I'm delighted that the President has accepted that invitation."

Before the press conference, the pair bonded over a bust of Churchill - which Trump has moved into the famous Oval Office in a mark of respect to the wartime leader and the UK.

Pointing to the sculpture of Churchill at an earlier photo call, he said: "This is the original, in many ways, in many ways and it's a great honour to have Winston Churchill back.

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister @theresa_may becomes the first head of government to sign the White House book under @POTUS Trump pic.twitter.com/Q0PjQeTwJL — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 27, 2017

May replied: "Well thank you Mr President."

In contrast to the red carpet treatment being granted to the UK PM, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will have to make do with a phone call with Trump tomorrow.

The US commander-in-chief is also due to speak to Vladimir Putin.

May will urge Trump today to be wary of the Russian president, and attempt to secure his commitment to supporting NATO, which she regards as the "cornerstone of the West's defence".

