Actor dies after being shot in chest during filming of Bliss n Eso hip hop video in Brisbane

A young man has been shot dead while filming a music video in a Brisbane CBD hotel.

Australian hip hop band Bliss n Eso were filming the video in the Brooklyn Standard in Eagle Lane but the deceased is not a member of the band.

Police were called to the hotel at 2pm on Monday following reports of a "workplace incident".

Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Paramedics treated the man in his 20s for a wound to the chest before he was declared dead.

No one else was injured, while another young man was led away from the scene by police.

The band had been advertising for a range of people to help feature in the film clip for their track Friend Like You, which was being filmed in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

A spokesperson for Brooklyn Standard told AAP their doors would remain closed while police investigated.

"The incident occurred during a film shoot at the venue, for which Brooklyn Standard had been wholly rented out, outside of opening hours," they said in a statement.

"We would like everyone to know that none of our staff were involved in the incident and everyone is safe.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved."

Some media outlets reported the shooting took place on the Pacific Rim: Uprising movie set, which stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood.

Filming for the Hollywood blockbuster has taken place in the area, with the nearby Eagle Street precinct closed down, over the past two weekends.

But producers were quick to deny any filming of the movie on Monday. Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon.

