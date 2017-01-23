'His dad called me an Aussie sl*t,' says old friend of Melbourne driver

An old friend of accused Melbourne killer Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas has revealed his father called her an "Australian sl*t".

Alisha Bland, former girlfriend of the driver's half-brother George, told news.com.au the family "didn't accept her because she wasn't Greek."

She said the boys' father Chris told her over the phone, "You're nothing but an Aussie sl*t, and Aussies are for a good time not a long time", and that the driver's mother Emily would "get on the phone telling me to leave George alone".

Ms Bland, 30, added: "They even accused me of trying to get pregnant to steal his inheritance."

She "couldn't believe it" when she heard Gargasoulas had allegedly mowed down pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD on Friday, killing five people, including two children, and injuring 15.

She used to speak to him on the phone when he was a teenager living in Coober Pedy, South Australia, and she was dating his older half-brother George.

"He was adorable," she said. "He was this sweet teenage boy who I'd talk to on the phone and cry to about my relationship problems and he would try and make me feel better. He was flirty and smooth-talking.

"He was only a teenager - such a sweet kid, just a normal teenage boy."

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Up to 12 pedestrians hit by car in Melbourne police chase -- shots fired Your views: Readers' letters Cartoon: Bill English and Waitangi Day fiasco

Greek-born Chris Gargasoulas is also father to Angelo, who was allegedly stabbed by Gargasoulas before he went on his alleged rampage.

Bland, from Adelaide, said he was "very strict" and that she "wasn't surprised" to hear Chris and Gargasoulas's mother Emily wash their hands of their son on national TV. "I'm not surprised how they spoke about Dimitri saying they hope he burns in hell," she said.

Chris Gargasoulas told 7 News over the weekend: "People with a brain never do this sort of things, you know. I saw everything and I thought that I scratch him off my books.

"He's not the Jimmy I used to know."

The accused's mother, Emily Gargasoulas, told reporters on Saturday she felt sick her son was involved. Mrs Gargasoulas said she hoped her son would "die in hell" for his alleged crime. "I don't want to be known that I'm the mother," she added. "I'm ashamed, I'm ashamed to be his mum."

Ms Bland said she did not believe Gargasoulas's alleged actions were related to extremism, and the family had nothing to do with radical Islam. Police have also ruled out a terrorism connection.

"From what I know Dimitri started believing he was God and started rambling about Islam," she said.

She said Gargasoulas, his brother Angelo and their mother Emily moved to Melbourne a few years ago to support the kids' half-brother George after his mother died. The family home in Coober Pedy burned down 10 years ago and was replaced with a makeshift house made from a car port. Locals said the 26-year-old would often visit and was last in town with girlfriend Akiir Muo, staying for a few months before leaving late last year. Strange cars would often pull up at their home at all hours of the night, stay briefly and then take off.

The 26-year-old driver allegedly stabbed Angelo at their mother's public housing apartment before he headed out on his alleged rampage, with his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend Muo allegedly held hostage.

"I'd presume once he left Coober Pedy to Melbourne he probably mixed with the wrong crowd, he stabbed his brother because Angelo is gay," said Ms Bland. "Dimitri was very homophobic.

"Dimitri's girlfriend is five months' pregnant with his fourth or fifth child.

"Apparently he stopped seeing his kids."

The couple had only been dating about five months. Gargasoulas posted a series of homophobic and semi-religious rants on his Facebook page, which has now been removed.

The accounts of his mother Emily, brother Angelo and half-brother George have also been removed from the social network. According to Bland, Emily only had photos of Angelo, none of Dimitrious.

Bland last spoke to George on Monday over Facebook and said she was worried about how he is coping and is desperately trying to get in touch with him.

- news.com.au